Alicia Silverstone Returns to High School Joining the Cast Of Paramount Players’ Comedy ‘Senior Year’ Starring Rebel Wilson

EXCLUSIVE: More then 25 years after her star-making role in Clueless, Alicia Silverstone is ready to make her return to the High School comedy genre as she has joined the cast of Paramount Players’ Senior Year starring Rebel Wilson. Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell are also on board. Alex Hardcastle is on board to direct.

Brandon Scott Jones is writing the script based on a spec from Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli. Todd Garner, Tim Bourne, Rebel Wilson and Chris Bender will produce.

The story follows a cheerleader who wakes up after a 20-year coma and returns to high school to try to regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her. Jeremy Stein and Jake Wagner are exec producing.

Silverstone return to this genre is a fun casting the studio and creatives behind the team are excited about nearly 26 years after playing the Beverly Hills high schooler, Cher, in 1995 comedy classic Clueless. Nearly 26 years after premiering, the film is still a fixture in the annals of pop culture and Silverstone’s plays a major part in how audiences remember it.

In recent years, Silverstone has stayed busy in the world of Netflix most recently appearing in the series reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club. She is also set to voice Queen Marlena in Netflix and Kevin Smith’s animated He-Man- series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.