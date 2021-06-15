‘El Cid’s Alicia Sanz Inks With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Spanish actress Alicia Sanz has signed with Range Media Partners for talent management.

The star of the Amazon Prime series El Cid will continue to be repped by CAA, You Rock Talent; and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.

Sanz is renowned for her turn as Paloma Iglesias in the second season of El Rey’s From Dusk Till Dawn from Robert Rodriguez.

Sanz is currently shooting Gideon Raff’s bilingual thriller series Now and Then for Apple TV+ opposite Rosie Perez, Maribel Verdú, and Marina de Tavira. Set in Miami with an all-Hispanic cast, the series explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk. Sanz will play Young Sofia, a younger version of Sofia (played by Maribel Verdú), a strong self-made lawyer whose life took an unexpected turn 20 years ago and is now hiding too many secrets.

Sanz starred opposite William Levy in the feature film En Brazos de un Asesino and in the Bradley Parker directed feature, The Devil Below. Other credits include the Netflix feature #Realityhigh, Fox’s Shots Fired, James Cox’ Billionaire Boys Club and the independent thriller, Better Criminal.

Originally from Ceuta, Spain, Sanz landed her first leading role at the age of eight. She went on to make her TV debut as Lucía Elízondo Cortés on Antena3 Network’s hit drama Gavilanes, and subsequently starred in other popular Spanish series’ including Bandolera, Amar Es Para Siempre and Cuentame.