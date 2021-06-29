‘The Enforcer’: Mojean Aria, Zolee Griggs, Alexis Ren & Aaron Cohen Join Antonio Banderas, Kate Bosworth & 2 Chainz; Filming Begins In Greece

EXCLUSIVE: Filming has begun in Thessaloniki, Greece, on noir thriller movie The Enforcer with cast additions including Mojean Aria (See), Zolee Griggs (Wu-Tang: An American Saga), Alexis Ren (Deported), and Aaron Cohen (John Wick: Chapter 2).

Previously announced as starring are Antonio Banderas, Kate Bosworth and rapper 2 Chainz.

A noir thriller set in Miami, the film follows an enforcer who discovers his femme fatale boss has branched out into cyber sex trafficking, putting a young runaway he’s befriended at risk. He sacrifices everything to save the young girl from the deadly organization he’s spent his life building.

Directed by Richard Hughes (Found) and written by W. Peter Iliff (Point Break), the film is produced by Rob Van Norden, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Les Weldon of Millennium Media and Natalie Burn of Born to Burn Films. Executive producers for Millennium Media Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson and Trevor Short.

The film was launched by Millennium Media at the Cannes virtual market.

Aria was recently seen in Apple TV+’s drama series See. Upcoming projects include Warner Bros. Reminiscence and The Last Manhunt, which re-teams him with his See co-star Jason Momoa.

Griggs most recently starred with Joe Manganiello in movie Archenemy. Later this year she can next be seen reprising her role as Shurrie in season two of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Online influencer Alexis Ren is known for her roles in Deported with Missi Pyle and Disney TV’s Deputy with Stephen Dorff and David Arquette.

Aaron Cohen is known for his roles in End Of Watch with Jake Gyllenhaal, Relativity Media’s Haywire with Ewan McGregor, and Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 2.

