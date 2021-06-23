Alexander Skarsgard Dives Into Brandon Cronenberg’s ‘Infinity Pool’ For Neon & Topic Studios

Neon is reteaming with filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg on the sci-fi thriller Infinity Pool which will star Big Little Lies and Godzilla vs. Kong star Alexander Skarsgård. Neon previously acquired Cronenberg’s 2020 sci-fi psychological horror feature Possessor out of Sundance. Neon is co-financing and executive producing Cronenberg’s latest with Topic Studios. Neon will release Infinity Pool in the U.S. while Elevation Pictures will handle Canada.

Infinity Pool follows James and Em, who are young, rich, in love, and on vacation. Their all-inclusive resort boasts island tours and gleaming beaches. But outside of the hotel gates waits something much more dangerous and seductive, beyond the edge of paradise. Cameras will roll on Sept. 6.

Skarsgård will serve as EP. Telefilm Canada and the Croatian Film Fund will also co-finance the production. Karen Harnisch and Andrew Cividino of Film Forge, Noah Segal and Christina Piovesan of Elevation Pictures, and Rob Cotterill are producing, with Daniel Kresmery and Jonathan Halperyn co-producing for Hero Squared and Anita Juka for 4 Film. Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, and Emily Thomas will serve as EPs for Neon, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios, and Hengameh Panahi and Charlotte Mickie for Celluloid Dreams.

Skarsgård earned Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG awards for his performance in HBO’s Big Little Lies. Other credits include AMC’s Little Drummer Girl, HBO’s True Blood and Robert Eggers’ upcoming The Northman opposite Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe, which he also executive produced. He’ll also star in the third upcoming season of HBO’s Succession.

Neon and Topic previously collaborated on Pablo Larrain’s Spencer starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

Hengameh Panahi of Celluloid Dreams brokered the deal between NEON and the producers.