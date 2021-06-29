Alberto Belli To Direct Latinx Dance Movie ‘The Way You Move’, Grandave International Selling

EXCLUSIVE: Alberto Belli (The House Of Flowers) has been set to direct Latinx dance movie The Way You Move, which Tamara Nagahiro of Grandave International is selling at the Cannes virtual market.

The movie follows an inner-city teenager who gets in trouble at school and is forced to serve detention in the ballroom dance club. To his surprise he discovers that he loves to dance, but he must overcome a family tragedy and the ridicule of his friends before he can bring the rhythms of the street into the ballroom and express his own unique style.

Belli, a commercials and music video director, recently directed multiple episodes of Netflix’s Spanish-language series The House of Flowers. His debut feature, Gatlopp, is currently in post-production for Tea Shop Productions and Signature, and he is currently co-creating drama series Loteria which is in development with Sony Pictures Television for IMDB TV, with Norman Lear serving as executive producer.

Broken English Productions is producing with Grandave Capital financing. Filming is scheduled for fall 2021.

Watch on Deadline

The original screenplay comes from Lynn Esta Goldman. Producers are Christopher Acebo (7th & Union) and Jolene Rodriguez (7th & Union) of Broken English Productions, Mitchell Peck (Priest) and Darin Dusan (She’s Funny That Way). Ruben Islas and Stanley Preschutti of Grandave Capital and Frank Mayor of Cinevision Global are serving as executive producers.

“Alberto Belli is a monumental talent, and Broken English is excited to collaborate with him. Alberto has been on the forefront of innovative storytelling through his many television shows, commercials, music videos and online platforms,” said Acebo, CEO of Broken English Productions. “We are thrilled at the prospect of him directing this uplifting, powerful and inspiring movie!”

Grandave International’s virtual market slate includes The Atlantic City story with Jessica Hecht and Mike Faist, Omar Chaparro’s 7th & Union, and Venice 2020 title My Tender Matador.