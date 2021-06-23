‘African Folktales’ Podcast Producer ABF Creative Signs With ICM

EXCLUSIVE: ABF Creative, the podcast company behind children’s podcast African Folktales, has signed with ICM Partners.

The company, which was founded in 2019 by former NPR producer Anthony Frasier, will work with the Hollywood talent agency in areas of representation.

Its African Folktales series, which is a collection of traditional bedtime stories originating in Africa for the modern kid, won a 2021 Webby Award and the company also produces shows such as Kwanzaa Time! With Aunt Oni, a podcast that honors the traditions of Kwanzaa but with a new twist.

The business is focused on creating branded, original narrative, and live podcasts for multicultural audiences of all ages. The New Jersey-based company is focused on BIPOC-focused stories and its work has generated over 5M streams and downloads.

It has also previously worked with Amazon Studios, Audible, BET, Essence Magazine and Macro Television Studios.

The move is the latest step in ICM’s podcast business, which has recently secured deals for Ariel Ramchandani’s No Place Like Home, about the heist of Dorothy’s iconic ruby slippers, John Stamos’ The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra for Wondery and Alan Cummings’ Hot White Heist for Audible.

“Podcasts have become the sexiest IP,” Caroline Edwards, Director of Podcast Initiatives at ICM Partners, told Deadline last year. “It [is] a very exciting time to play in this space.”