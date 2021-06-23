Adventure Documentary ‘Savage Waters’ Boarded By Abacus Media Rights – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Abacus Media Rights has boarded international distribution on Savage Waters, the feature documentary about a mission to find and surf a spectacular big wave in the Atlantic Ocean.

The pic follows renowned skipper Matt Knight, who teams up with world-class big wave surfer Andrew Cotton to adventure into the most dangerous waters of the Atlantic. Their journey is inspired by a passage in a 19th century treasure hunter’s journal. Joined by family and friends, the pair are faced with life-threatening challenges on their quest.

Doc is directed by Mikey Corker (Beneath The Surface), produced by Ghislaine Couvillat (Girls Can’t Surf) of Whipped Sea and edited by Emmy winner Jordan Montminy (The 8th), with story consultation from BAFTA-winning Nic Guttridge (The Spy Who Fell To Earth).

Related Story Ray Winstone To Narrate Feature Doc On Heyday Of British Stunt Performers In Hollywood

The project will have its post-production at Dublin-based Play House Studios, with Kathleen Glynn (Bowling For Columbine), Peggy Cafferty and Lorcan Kavanagh from Play House joining as executive producers. An original score will be composed by artist duo Avawaves.

Watch on Deadline

“As a storyteller, a father and husband, and an adventuring surfer, my personal viewpoint is strongly woven into the fabric of this film. I’m expecting public feedback to raise heated opinions around topics such as risk versus reward and what ‘responsible’ parenting should look like – but I hope this story reflects my standpoint that in order to live life to its fullest, we sometimes have to tiptoe to the edge of comfort, even if it’s just to find out where our limits lie. The overarching aim is to make a film that inspires others, just as spending time with the protagonists has inspired me to step out of my own comfort zone on many occasions,” commented director Mikey Corker.

“This is a beautiful example of an inspirational human interest documentary, demonstrating in equal measure the huge benefits of risk and freedom in these strange times. We’re extremely pleased to be working with Whipped Sea and to have the opportunity to launch Savage Waters to a wide international audience. We are sure viewers will truly appreciate the stunning locations, as well as the emotional and spiritual journey that these modern day surf adventurers undertake,” added Abacus Media Rights managing director Jonathan Ford.