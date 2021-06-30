Adam Robitel & Gavin Heffernan Set Up Thriller Series At Netflix With Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is developing a new thriller drama series from Escape Room director Adam Robitel and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension writer Gavin Heffernan.

The writing duo are working up The Craving for the streamer. They have written the pilot and are set to open a writers’ room for season one. Robitel will also direct the pilot episode and likely other episodes if the project is picked up.

They are executive producing with Darren Aronofsky and Elizabeth Gesas at Protozoa Pictures.

The Craving explores the real-world horrors of addiction through a genre lens. It centers around a female sheriff in a Colorado ski town besieged by an unprecedented new threat.

It marks the pair’s first move into television, having previously teamed up on horror features including 2014’s The Taking of Deborah Logan.

Robitel directed Insidious: The Last Key, the fourth instalment of the franchise, for Universal and has just finished Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, which Sony is releasing on July 16.

The pair are represented by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Rob Szymanski.