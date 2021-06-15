Actors’ Equity Reaches Agreement On Broadway Tour Covid Protocols

Actors’ Equity Association has reached an agreement with Broadway producers on Covid protocols for theatrical touring shows that calls for the full vaccination of all traveling company members and free weekly Covid tests.

“Following months of discussions, we’ve reached an agreement with the Broadway League on safety protocols for touring,” Equity announced last night. “These protocols will allow tours to restart in the coming months as safely as possible.”

The agreement does not cover productions on Broadway, but could suggest how a pact for the New York-based industry will play out. Negotiations between producers and Equity, which represents actors and stage managers, are ongoing.

The 17-page agreement on tour productions prohibits interaction between cast and audience members, apparently putting an end, for now, to stage door greetings, backstage tours and autograph sessions. (Protocols may be revised as CDC recommendations develop.)

Among the other rules stipulated in the agreement: mask-wearing and social distancing remain a requirement except for limited circumstances such as the actual stage performance, self-serve backstage buffets are out, and a Covid-19 safety manager must be part of each tour.

Masks will be required of audience members, and audiences must be at least six feet from the stage and orchestra pit.