‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17 Takes Ratings Win But Falls To Premiere Low, ‘The Good Doctor’ Finale Tops Viewers

The Bachelorette returned to ABC without longtime host Chris Harrison and topped the Monday ratings.

Although the Season 17 premiere bowed to 3.59M viewers and a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic, per early Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers, it marked the lowest premiere in the series’ history. The top-rated program in the 8-10 p.m. time slot, The Bachelorette premiere fell from its previous bow in October 2020 (4.76M, 1.3) by 24% in viewers and four-tenths in rating.

The Bachelorette saw Katie Thurston in the spotlight and alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe taking up hosting duties in Harrison’s absence. Harrison, who caught heat for defending The Bachelor contestant Rachel Kirkconnell amid her photo controversy, stepped down from hosting duties in March.

Hours after the latest installment premiered, Deadline reported exclusively that Harrison exited The Bachelor franchise after his 19-year run as host.

Following The Bachelorette‘s two-hour season premiere, The Good Doctor Season 4 ender (3.91M, 0.5) kept ABC at the top Monday evening. The episode, which bid goodbye to Antonia Thomas’ Dr. Claire Browne, also saw Lea’s (Paige Spara) marriage proposal to Shaun (Freddie Highmore).

The Good Doctor finale was up against a rerun of Bull on CBS and a new Small Fortune on NBC. Like other recent finales, The Good Doctor saw a drop in ratings and viewers from its previous season ender (1.1, 7.58M).

Going up against The Bachelorette season premiere from 8-10 p.m., NBC’s American Ninja Warrior held its own, raking in 3.07M viewers and a 0.5 rating. Fox’s Monday evening consisted of new Hell’s Kitchen (2.42M, 0.6), Housebroken (.97M, 0.3) and Duncanville (.70M, 0.2). The CW showed reruns of All American and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.