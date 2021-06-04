ABC Dominates Thursday Ratings & Viewers With ‘Station 19’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season Finales

Two weddings, a much-anticipated clap-out and a flash forward eight months into the future proved to be a fruitful formula for ABC as the Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy series finales topped Thursday primetime ratings and viewers.

Station 19, which saw the union between Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina(Stefania Spampinato), took last night’s viewership crown, drawing in 4.71 million viewers in the 18-49 demographic and a 0.6 rating, per per early Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. While the season four finale brought the ABC series to viewership success, it was down three tenths in rating and 19% in viewers from the season three ender in May 2020 (0.9 5.88M).

The Station 19 season finale was up against NBC’s Manifest (0.4, 2.67M), the premiere of Fox’s music game show Beat Shazam (0.4, 1.69M) and reruns of CBS’ Young Sheldon and The CW’s Walker.

Related Story 'Grey's Anatomy' Writer Meg Marinis On Story Behind Meredith's Clap-Out In Season 17 Finale

Taking the top rating for Thursday evening, Grey’s Anatomy is heading into its 18th season on a high note. The finale (0.8, 4.62M) moved through eight months of the pandemic, showcasing all the hope and heartbreak that transpired in those moments– from Covid-19 vaccinations to weddings and proposals to a surprising new relationship. Despite the uplifting notes of the season ender, last night’s episode was down significantly from the season 16 finale in April 2020 (1.4, 7.31M). Ratings fell six tenths and viewers dropped by approximately 36% from last year.

The season, which unabashedly took on the harsh and grim realities of the Covid-19 pandemic, racial discrimination and police brutality, also marked the end for a number of Grey Sloan Memorial’s best. Throughout season 17, Grey’s bid goodbye to Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Tom Koracick (Gerg Germann).

NBC also had a big night for finales with the Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime season enders. Law & Order: SVU season 22 finale (0.7, 4.07M) was the third most-watched, and second-highest rated program of Thursday evening. Organized Crime (0.6, 3.89M) came in the fourth most-watched titled of the evening and matched Station 19 in rating.