Abby Huntsman Says Leaving ‘The View’ Was ‘Best Decision I Could Have Made For My Life’

In case, you were wondering, former cohost Abby Huntsman isn’t missing The View.

“I don’t talk much about that time, and I won’t, but the decision that I made was probably the best decision I could have made for my life, for my mental health, for my happiness, for my family,”she told People.

The decision was one “that I felt in my gut, actually, for quite some time about making, much longer than people probably realize.”

Huntsman left the view in January 2020 amid swirling rumors of bad blood with Meghan McCain and the other cohosts.

“And when I made the decision, I remember walking out those doors after they told me, ‘No one quits their dream job in television,’ and I said, ‘Well, this isn’t the dream job that I was hoping, in many ways, that it was,'” she said.

She still remembers the feeling of relief on her last day as she departed.

“I could hear the birds chirping in the city, in Central Park,” she said, “and I looked up in the sky and I thought, ‘This is the best thing I did for myself.’ Because I can see the world, I can hear the world, I’m more present.”

She said the last year, has been “a lot of healing and a lot of asking myself questions and thinking things back and wondering, ‘Did you make a mistake, did you handle this right or that right?'”

Abby Huntsman worked on her father Jon Huntsman Jr.’s campaign for governor of Utah. Her whole family caught the coronavirus, and then her father lost his primary race.

“I could sit here and tell you everything’s a lesson, but no… that was one of the hardest things I ever went through,” said Huntsman.

New plans have Huntsman launching a podcast soon.

The View is currently cohosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, McCain and Ana Navarro.