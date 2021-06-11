A3 Artists Agency Ups Alexis Elisha Cooper To HR VP And Ulisses Rivera To Communications Director

A3 Artists Agency has promoted its human resources and communications heads, elevating Alexis Elisha Cooper to VP of human resources and Ulisses Rivera to director of communications.

“Alexis and Ulisses have been key to helping us take the agency to the next level,” said A3 CEO Robert Attermann. “Alexis has empowered staff development and created a culture of strong rapport, diversity, and inclusivity, while Ulisses has enabled us to become storytellers and bolstered the agency’s presence across the media. They contribute to important components of the business that integrate seamlessly with the rest of the agency to help us achieve our core mission.”

Cooper joined A3 in 2018, bringing with her more than 15 years of experience across all facets of human resources, including acquisitions, employee relations, recruitment and retention, and policies and procedures.

At A3, she has driven organizational effectiveness, determined and directed staffing goals, and developed strategies to support productive business operations. She has been responsible for ushering in new company policies that promote inclusion, revamping the agency’s internship program with a focus on diversity, and creating a pipeline for students from underrepresented communities directly to A3.

Cooper founded and co-chairs the agency’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Awareness (IDEA) committee, which provides ongoing educational programming for staff. She additionally serves as a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters and is on the board of directors for Fem the Future, an organization committed to ensuring that girls and women have access to all spaces necessary to create change.

Rivera launched the talent agency’s public relations division in 2019, implementing best practices and serving as its spokesperson. He has since carried out the agency’s overall communications strategy and publicity efforts for national and international announcements, reaching the audiences of industry trade publications, as well as entertainment, business, tech, and consumer news outlets.

He will oversee internal and external communications, media relations, advertising, branding, sponsorships, events, client publicity, and social media.

Prior to A3, Rivera worked for public relations firm Sunshine Sachs where he represented clients across television, film, music, special events, and initiatives that lie at the intersection of entertainment and social good.

He currently co-chairs A3’s IDEA committee and sits on the board of directors for Christopher Street West/LA Pride, whose mission is to create safe and inclusive spaces of self-expression, celebration, and diversity/equity/inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community of Greater Los Angeles.

Cooper and Rivera will continue reporting to COO Todd Quinn.