A3 Artists Agency Promotes Three To Agent

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency has upped Sloane Fitzgerald (Talent Division), Micah Klatzker (Motion Picture Literary Division), and Emma Clarke (Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing and Branding Division) to agent.

“Sloane, Micah, and Emma have been essential to the growth of their respective divisions and have asserted themselves as leaders,” said A3 President Brian Cho. “They each have shown to be fierce advocates for our clients, reflecting the core mission of the agency.”

Fitzgerald joined A3 in fall 2015 as an assistant in the Talent Division. After a brief hiatus from the agency, she returned as a coordinator in the talent division in 2018. Since then, she has been an integral part of the talent team and has assisted in navigating the careers of some of the agency’s high-profile clients. She has a keen eye for development and has been responsible for scouting some of the division’s most successful clients. Prior to joining A3, she worked at The Walt Disney Company.

Klatzker began working at the agency in October 2020. He joined the Motion Picture Literary Division where he continues his work with writers and directors in the film space in addition to media rights. Prior to joining A3, Klatzker worked at Industry Entertainment.

Clarke joined A3 in April 2019 as an assistant in the Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing and Branding Division. With a passion for unscripted television, she turned her focus to alternative programming and was promoted to coordinator in June 2020. She has built relationships with production companies, worked with producers with diverse credits in the unscripted space, and scouted and signed digital talent.