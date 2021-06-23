‘A Teacher’ Creator Hannah Fidell Strikes First-Look Deal With FX Productions

Hannah Fidell, creator of Kate Mara drama A Teacher, is staying in business with FX.

The writer, director and producer has struck a first-look deal with FX Productions.

It comes after her FX on Hulu miniseries, which also starred Nick Robinson, launched in November. The series is based on her indie drama, which was her feature film directorial debut.

Othe projects include Tony Revolori and Jason Mantzoukas roadtrip comedy The Long Dumb Road, which was released by Universal Pictures in 2018, and 6 Years, a romantic drama released by Netflix. She also directed episodes of Hulu’s The Act and Casual and Facebook’s Sorry For Your Loss. She is also directing an episode of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

“Working with Hannah on A Teacher has been incredibly rewarding, creatively and personally, and it’s only the latest example of her ability to excel as a storyteller and producer,” said Gina Balian, President, Original Programming, FX. “Under this new agreement, we are now able to directly support Hannah’s vision for new series that will draw on her considerable skills and artistry.”

“It is a true joy to find partners who care as deeply about the creative as FX does,” added Fidell. “With A Teacher, I was able to make the show that I wanted to make… a dream for any filmmaker. Not only are they unafraid to tackle complicated and difficult subject matter or deeply flawed characters, but they leap at the chance. Did I mention that they’re smart as hell? I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue working together.”

Fidell is represented by Grandview, UTA, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.