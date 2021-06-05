Paramount Dates Jeff Nichols’ ‘A Quiet Place’ Movie For 2023

Paramount has just put an untitled A Quiet Place movie on the calendar for March 31, 2023. This is the one that Jeff Nichols is writing and directing, and which Deadline first told you about. It’s not a threequel, but rather based on an idea from John Krasinski.

The pic is very early in development and simply being billed as the next installment, broadening the post-apocalyptic world introduced in the first two movies.

A Quiet Place Part II, which opened over the Memorial Day weekend, roared the domestic box office back to life from the pandemic with a $57 million four-day opening. The pic posted a first week of $69.1M stateside, which is 3% ahead of the first A Quiet Place at the same point in time.

The running total of the two Krasinski-directed movies stands at $432M-plus worldwide.