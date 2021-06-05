Paramount Dates Jeff Nichols’ ‘A Quiet Place’ Movie For 2023

Skip to main content
'A Quiet Place Part II' Scores Best Tuesday During Pandemic At B.O., Sequel Entering Scaring Contest With 'Conjuring 3' This Weekend

A Quiet Place 2
"A Quiet Place Part II" made $69.1 million in its debut weekend Paramount

Paramount has just put an untitled A Quiet Place movie on the calendar for March 31, 2023. This is the one that Jeff Nichols is writing and directing, and which Deadline first told you about. It’s not a threequel, but rather based on an idea from John Krasinski.

The pic is very early in development and simply being billed as the next installment, broadening the post-apocalyptic world introduced in the first two movies.

A Quiet Place Part IIwhich opened over the Memorial Day weekend, roared the domestic box office back to life from the pandemic with a $57 million four-day opening. The pic posted a first week of $69.1M stateside, which is 3% ahead of the first A Quiet Place at the same point in time.

The running total of the two Krasinski-directed movies stands at $432M-plus worldwide.

