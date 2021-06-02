‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Scores Best Tuesday During Pandemic At B.O., Sequel Entering Scaring Contest With ‘Conjuring 3’ This Weekend

Refresh for updates: Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II grossed $4.2M yesterday, which is the best Tuesday recorded at the domestic box office since the onset of Covid in mid-March of last year.

A Quiet Place Part II‘s Tuesday beats that of Warner Bros./Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong which made $2.18M on April 6, and also Warner Bros.’ Tuesday for Wonder Woman 1984 which did $1.655M on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Both of those titles were available on HBO Max at the same time as their theatrical run. A Quiet Place Part II is strictly booked in theaters for its first 45 days before going to Viacom/CBS streaming service Paramount+.

In its first five days A Quiet Place Part II counts $61.3M in its running domestic total, already 3% ahead of its chapter over the same period of time.

Also equally amazing about the John Krasinski-directed sequel which is booked at 3,726 locations: A Quiet Place Part II‘s Tuesday is not that far from the $5.08M made by Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog in its first Tuesday pre-pandemic. By comparison, A Quiet Place‘s first Tuesday posted $5.36M on April 10, 2018.

This weekend A Quiet Place Part II is expected to ease 50%-55% for a possible No. 1 win between $21M-$23.7M. New Line/HBO Max’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It looks to do between $15M-$20M at 3,100+ locations, including Imax, PLF, Dolby, Drive-ins, 4DX and private watch parties. The threequel will show in Canada on PVOD given the continued closure of theaters in the Great White North. The pic is also available on HBO Max during its first 30 days of its theatrical run.

In Conjuring 3, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren who investigate a murder which might be linked to a demonic possession. Michael Chaves directs off a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson McGoldrick and a story by James Wan. The threequel is currently 67% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, vs. Conjuring 2‘s 80% certified fresh and the 2013 movie’s 86% certified fresh.

Also opening wide is Universal’s release of DreamWorks Animation’s long-awaited sequel Spirit Untamed which should do around $5M this coming weekend. The pic’s first installment, Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron, was released in 2002 and earned a Best Animated Feature Oscar nomination and spawned an Emmy-winning TV series. The first movie opened to $17.7M and ultimately grossed $73.2M domestic, $122.5M WW. The sequel is currently 43% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Spirit Untamed stars Julianne Moore and Jake Gyllenhaal along with 19-year-old Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) and tells the epic adventure of Lucky Prescott, a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong, who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse. The film, based on characters from the popular Netflix-DreamWorks Animation series, Spirit Riding Free, is directed by Elaine Bogan, who before her feature directorial debut, worked as a storyboard artist for various DWA titles, including Monsters vs. Aliens and How to Train Your Dragon. She then went on to become DreamWorks Television’s first ever female director with her work on Dragons: Riders of Berk.

This past weekend’s B.O. per Comscore got to $97.2M over four-days. Not quite $100M, but the best we’ve seen since early March 2020.