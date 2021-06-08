‘A Quiet Place’ Franchise Star Millicent Simmonds Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Millicent Simmonds has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

WME

The 18-year old actress broke out in Todd Haynes’s feature Wonderstruck opposite Julianne Moore, which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. She continued on to star in Paramount and John Krasinski’s genre blockbuster A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place II as Regan Abbott. Combined, both movies have grossed $479.3M to date worldwide. The sequel over Memorial Day weekend rallied moviegoing back after theaters were largely closed down during the year-plus pandemic, debuting to $57M over four days. Deadline was told that out of all the markets that overindexed for the film for the box office, it was Simmonds’ home state of Utah, where moviegoers flocked out to watch her.

As a deaf actress, Simmonds is a champion for those performers with disabilities. During the pandemic, Simmonds and a speech-language pathology clinical fellow designed a face mask that includes a transparent panel to allow lip-reading and facial expressions to be seen. The actress reportedly partnered with fair-trade fashion brand Rafi Nova to make the masks and to have net proceeds go to deaf and hard-of-hearing organizations. She participated on a virtual panel hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences about representation of creative figures with disabilities, as part of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Other credits include Sundance TV’s This Close and Disney Channel’s Andi Mack.

She remains managed by Circle of Confusion and attorney Stewart Brookman.