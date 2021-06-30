‘A League Of Their Own’: Nick Offerman Joins Amazon Reboot Series

Nick Offerman will step up to the plate as the Parks and Recreation alum joins the cast of Amazon’s A League of Their Own reboot series, Deadline confirms.

The hourlong series, from co-creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham and Sony Pictures TV, is described as a fresh approach to Penny Marshall’s 1992 Columbia Pictures movie of the same name about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The reboot will follow new characters who embody the spirit of a generation of women who dreamed to play professional baseball.

According to the streamer, A League of Their Own will take “a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

Offerman joins the cast as Dove Porter. Casey “Dove” Porter is an ex-Cubs pitcher brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches, most famous because his forkball killed a dove in mid-air in the middle of a game. Inspiring and charismatic, Dove was thought to be the next big MLB star, but blew his arm out after three years. Now he’s looking to make his comeback by making the Peaches into champions.

In the 1992 movie, the coach of the Peaches was played by Tom Hanks.

The series stars Jacobson and Chanté Adams alongside eD’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field.

A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. Executive producers are Graham, Jacobson, Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and co-executive producer Elizabeth Koe. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer.

Offerman is currently shooting Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and will be seen in Netflix’s Colin in Black & White, from Ava DuVernay. While he may be most known for his portrayal of Ron Swanson in Parks and Rec, his TV credits also include Devs, Fargo, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

His film credits include Lucy in the Sky, Hearts Beat Loud, The Founder, Bad Times at the El Royale, the 21 Jump Street films, Me Earl and the Dying Girl and Somebody Up There Likes Me, in which he both produced and starred.