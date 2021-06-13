‘13 Reasons Why’ Alums Alisha Boe And Brandon Flynn Join FAZE’s ‘Who Am I?’

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVE: 13 Reasons Why stars Alisha Boe and Brandon Flynn have joined Odessa A’zion, Gideon Adlon, Hari Nef, Otmara Marrero, Cliff Powell, Ava McCoy and Isabella Salimpour in the experimental indie Who Am I? The movie marks the feature debut of New York filmmaker Johanna Block. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The movie is the first from upstart studio Faze, led by producer Adam Faze. It is executive produced by Ace Salvador, Izzy Traub and Jordan Despanie of Outer Heaven Films and co-produced by Emma Buerklin.

The film continues the collaboration between Faze and writer-director Block, who worked together twice last year on the scripted podcast series Day by Day, which he co-created and featured sound design by Becket Cerny. Block’s episode “At the Peak of It All” starred Josephine Langford as a young girl experiencing a panic attack in the midst of quarantine and was the series’ most viral hit, charting in the top 10 on Apple Podcasts and trending on Twitter. The series additionally featured fellow Who Am I? castmembers Flynn, Boe, Nef, Adlon and Marrero.

Boe just wrapped on Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut alongside Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard. Flynn most recently appeared as Henry Osgood in Ryan Murphy’s Ratched. Boe is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Management 360, Flynn by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

