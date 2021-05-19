‘Zombies 3’: Matt Cornett, Kyra Tantao, Terry Hu Join Disney Channel Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Some mysterious extraterrestrials are headed to Seabrook. Matt Cornett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Kyra Tantao (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit) and newcomer Terry Hu have joined the cast of Zombies 3, the third installment of Disney Channel’s hit Zombies movie franchise.

Cornett and Tantao will portray extraterrestrials A-Lan and A-Li, respectively. Hu, a nonbinary actor, will play the role of nonbinary alien A-Spen. The telepathically connected newcomers arrive in Seabrook as Zed and Addison begin their final year at Seabrook High in the town that’s become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zombies, werewolves and humans are equally shocked by the arrival of these mysterious extraterrestrial beings.

Also returning for the trequel are Chandler Kinney (Willa), Pearce Joza (Wyatt) and Ariel Martin (Wynter) as the werewolves; Trevor Tordjman as cheerleader Bucky; Carla Jeffery as cheerleader Bree; and Kylee Russell (Eliza), James Godfrey (Bonzo) and Kingston Foster (Zoey) as lovable zombies. They will join previously announced stars Milo Manheim (Zed) and Meg Donnelly (Addison) as production begins on May 31.

The Zombies franchise has been a ratings success for Disney Channel. The premiere telecast of Zombies (2018) and its sequel (2020) ranked #1 across cable for the year among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14.

“Our Zombies franchise has created a remarkable connection with kids everywhere, thanks in large part to the characters’ optimistic and relatable attributes that help them build identity, overcome obstacles and foster an inclusive community,” said Judy Taylor, senior vice president, Casting, Disney Branded Television. “The story in this installment further develops those same themes with the introduction of new outsiders played by a talented and diverse group of actors.”

Paul Hoen will direct Zombies 3 from a screenplay by David Light and Joseph Raso. Light, Raso and Suzanne Farwell are executive producers. The movie is a production of Bloor Street Productions.

Cornett is repped by A3 Artists Agency and 323 Talent Management. Hu is repped by ATB Talent and Shushu Entertainment. Tantao is repped by Jordan, Gill and Dornbaum and 3 Arts Entertainment.