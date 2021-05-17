Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Ratings Match Series Low In Season 2 Finale; ‘The Rookie’ Dips In Season 3 Ender

A going-away party, a split of a different nature and some well-played Percy Sledge defined Sunday night’s Season 2 finale of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on NBC.

However, it wasn’t a pretty tune for the 10 PM musical dramedy when it comes to the ratings. Pulling in a 0.2 among adults 18-49 and 1.2 million viewers, the Jane Levy-led show matched a series low in the key demo and its third-lowest audience yet in the early results, according to Nielsen.

Or, in another context, the end of Zoey’s second season was down a harsh 50% from its Season 1 finale of May 3, 2020. The show slide 25% from its May 9th “Zoey’s Extraordinary Session” episode.

Still, Zoey’s wasn’t the only finale on Sunday’s primetime. Fox animated shows Family Guy (0.4/1.1 million) and The Great North (0.3/773,000) also wrapped out their latest cycles with dips. Sprinkled with some reruns, the Murdoch-owned net’s The Simpsons (0.4/1 million) was up a bit, while Bob Burgers (0.4/ 1 million), which was not having a season finale, took a stumble.

Already renewed for a fourth season by ABC, The Rookie (0.5/3.7 million) closed out its 14-episode third season on the Disney-owned net. The Nathan Fillion-fronted LAPD series was down a tenth from both its Season 2 ender on May 10 last year and last week’s episode.

The big winner of the night again was CBS’ 60 Minutes.

While down double digits in the demo to a 0.5, the venerable newsmagazine show clocked in 7.6 million viewers, the best of the night overall. The rest of CBS’ Sunday saw The Equalizer (0.6/ 7 million), NCIS: LA (0.6 /5.7 million) and NCIS: New Orleans (0.5/3.7 million) have mixed results. The City of Angels set procedural went up in both categories from its last original while the other two series dropped.

Overall, CBS won the night in total viewers with an average of 6.3 million tuning in. The net was tied with the American Idol (0.7 / 5.2 million ) airing ABC for the top demo spot with both outlets snagging a 0.6 among adults 18-49

