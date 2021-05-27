‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Marathon Set On E! As NBC Mulls Series Fate Beyond Season 2

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Michael Courtney/NBC/Lionsgate

All the heart songs and dance numbers of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will come to E! for a two-day marathon.

From Sunday, May 30 to Monday, May 31, E! will broadcast all 25 episodes of the musical dramedy back-to-back, beginning with the pilot on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET/PT.

The series, which stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee and Mary Steenburgen, wrapped up its second season earlier this month with a surprise twist. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, created and written by showrunner Austin Winsberg, has yet to be renewed or cancelled for a third season three at NBC as the series is one of four shows with undetermined fates at the network.

During the NBC upfront press call last week, Susan Rovner said that decisions have yet to be made on the four bubble shows.

“We are not going to make our decisions yet on those shows. Some of them are still airing we want to give all our shows an opportunity to finish airing before we make those decisions,” she told Deadline. “We don’t know the exact timing yet, but we’re not making decisions yet on those shows.”

In its two season run, the show has created scores of musical numbers hit songs ranging in genre and time periods a variety of genres and time periods. Levy received a Golden Globe nomination earlier this year for her role as the titular character and choreographer Mandy Moore took home the outstanding choreography for scripted programming award at the 2020 Primetime Emmys.

Winsberg, Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne serve as executive producers.

