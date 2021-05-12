Yaya DaCosta & Torrey DeVitto Say Farewell & Thank You After Six Seasons On ‘Chicago Med’

Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto have taken to Instagram with reactions following news today of their exits from NBC’s Chicago Med after six seasons.

DaCosta gave a special shout-out to series creator Dick Wolf, showrunners, producers and directors, cast and crew of the medical drama, as well as fans.

“After six amazing seasons of working with some of the most dedicated people in the business, learning wild medical jargon, growing as an actor and as a person… my time as April Sexton on “Chicago Med” has come to a close, DaCosta wrote. “I am so grateful to Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, show runners Andy Schneider and Diane Frolov, our producers (and stellar directors) Michael Waxman and Michael Pressman, and the entire Wolf Entertainment team for believing in me from the show’s very inception, and for giving April wings to explore such dynamic storylines.”

Saying “All good things must come to an end,” DeVitto thanked all “loyal watchers” of the show. “It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons,” she wrote. “But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye.”

DaCosta is moving on to a starring role on Fox’s Our Kind of People and DeVitto has joined the cast of indie feature Skelly.

You can read both Instagram messages in full below.