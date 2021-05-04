Yamiche Alcindor Named Moderator Of PBS’ ‘Washington Week’

Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour, will become the new moderator of Washington Week, the PBS public affairs show.

Alcindor will succeed Robert Costa, who departed the show in January after moderating since 2017. Alcindor has served as guest moderator since then.

In a statement, Sharon Percy Rockefeller, president and CEO of WETA, which produces the show, said of Alcindor, “With composure and tenacity, she has covered some of the most momentous political stories of our time, continually demonstrating the highest standards of journalism.”

Alcindor will continue her role on PBS NewsHour, as well as a contributor for NBC News and MSNBC. She will start on Friday.

“This show has an amazing legacy, and I am thrilled to step into it. I hope to build on it, to expand it and to bring this show forward distinctively into these times of challenge and controversy,” she said in a statement. “In doing so, my guiding light will be serving our audiences and not shying away from the hard conversations about power and politics.”

She will be the ninth moderator on the show, after Costa and, before that, Gwen Ifill, who helmed the program from 1999 until her death in 2016.

The show features a roundtable of print, broadcast and online news journalists analyzing the latest week. The show premiered on February 23, 1967, with John Davenport as the first moderator.