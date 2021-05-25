WWE Studios Sees Layoffs As Features, TV & Digital Divisions Consolidate

EXCLUSIVE: Not a happy day in Stamford, CT, today as WWE had a round of layoffs that impact its film, TV and social media divisions in Connecticut and Los Angeles. Trying to find out the exact number, but WWE Studios saw layoffs in features, TV and digital/social media division Advanced Media Group. All of these operations will be consolidated into a single division, with a smaller staff running those operations.

We’ve heard the cuts were deep. The news was conveyed today by phone by president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan, who left his post as co-head of the CAA television department last summer to take the job. He was the agent for the WWE before joining the company.

The feature division’s productions range from the Hamish Grieve-directed animated Rumble for Paramount Animation; the Dwayne Johnson- tarrer Fighting with My Family; and an upcoming multi-part documentary on WWE founder, chairman and CEO Vince McMahon that is being made for Netflix. The TV group output includes the WWE wrestling broadcasts that include Raw, SmackDown and Total Divas. We’ll let you know when we hear more.