Writer-Producer Laura Jacqmin Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer-playwright Laura Jacqmin (One Piece) has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Jacqmin is currently a co-executive producer on One Piece, a live-action series for Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, based on one of the best-selling anime/manga properties of all time. She is also a consulting producer on limited series Joe Exotic, starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell, for NBCUniversal, UCP, and Wondery.

Her first feature We Broke Up, co-written and directed by Jeff Rosenberg, and starring William Jackson Harper and Aya Cash, was recently released by Vertical Entertainment.

Additionally, Jacqmin was a writer-producer on all three seasons of the praised MGM/Epix series Get Shorty, created by Davey Holmes, and starring Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano.

In the theatre realm, Jacqumin was awarded the Wasserstein Prize for emerging female playwrights. Her plays have been produced and developed by Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Ars Nova, and London’s Royal Court.

As a video game writer, Jacqmin’s work includes Minecraft: Story Mode and The Walking Dead: A New Frontier for Telltale Games, as well as the branching-narrative romantic comedy Life 2.0 for FoxNext and Fogbank Entertainment.

She is currently adapting The Great Train Robbery as a television series with Davey Holmes at MGM.

Jacqmin continues to be repped by managers A.B. Fischer and Dennis Kim at Literate.