World Of Wonder Unveils May Lineup Featuring ‘Freedia Got A Gun’, ‘Gay Sex Ed’ With Vanessa Vanjie Mateo & Kameron Michaels

World Of Wonder, the company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, has unveiled its latest original content lineup, with Big Freedia’s gun violence documentary Freedia Got A Gun and Drag Race alums Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Kameron Michael’s Gay Sex Ed among the featured titles.

Freedia Got A Gun, which landed at Peacock, will debut on WOW Presents Plus Wednesday, May 19 at 9 a.m. PT. Directed b y Chris McKim, Freedia Got a Gun dives into America’s centuries-long struggle with gun violence and its ties back to race and toxic masculinity. New Orleans Bounce artist Big Freedia, a survivor of gun violence herself and whose brother was murdered, reveals the realities of urban survival and takes us into the heart of a city torn apart. The film was honored with the Award for Freedom at the 2020 Outfest film festival.

Hosted by Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Kameron Michaels, Gay Sex Ed features topics on all things ‘Sex Ed’ from a gay male perspective, with certified sex therapist Dr. Chris Donaghue providing his expert opinion on the topic of the week. Gay Sex Ed premieres on WOW Presents Plus Tuesday, May 11 at 12 p.m. PT.

The queen of the north, a.k.a winner of Canada’s Drag Race season 1, Priyanka will host What’s My Game? The game show will feature Drag Race contestants and special guests as they battle each other to answer a range of trivia questions. What’s My Game? premieres May 13 at 12 p.m. PT.

The World of Wonder May slate also includes three companion shows pegged to the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under: How’s Your Head, Queen; Losing Is The New Winning: RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under and Fashion Photo RuView: RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

For How’s Your Head, Queen: RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, judge Michelle Visage will chat and spill the tea with the week’s eliminated Queen. In Losing Is The New Winning: RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 1 will return to talk about their journey post show, give advice, and inspire the latest eliminated queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.Lastly, Fashion Photo RuView: RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will see Raja and Raven return to toot or boot the latest looks from the newest Drag Race edition.