Working Title Adapting Alison Rose Greenberg’s ‘Bad Luck Bridesmaid’ Into Feature Film

EXCLUSIVE: Working Title is developing an adaptation of Bad Luck Bridesmaid: A Novel, the upcoming book about Zoey Marks, the cursed bridesmaid that no engagement can survive, into a movie. Alison Rose Greenberg penned the book and will also adapt the screenplay. St. Martin’s Griffin will publish the book in January 2022.

The book is not a rom com. You’ve been warned. Ten years, three empire waist dresses, and ZERO brides have walked down the aisle. And when Zoey Marks turns down a proposal from her perfect All-American boyfriend, Rylan Harper III, she and Rylan are both left heartbroken, leaving Zoey to wonder: what is it exactly about tying the knot that makes her want to run in the opposite direction? Enter Hannah Green: Zoey’s best friend, who announces that she’s marrying a guy she just met (cue eye roll) and Zoey will be a bridesmaid. It’ll be fine. Determined to turn her luck around, Zoey accepts her role and vows to get Hannah down the aisle—all the while praying her best friend’s wedded bliss will allow her to embrace marriage and get Rylan back. But as the weekend goes on, Zoey is plagued with more questions than answers. Can you be a free spirit, yet still want a certain future? Can you have love and be loved on your terms?

Bad Luck Bridesmaid is Rose Greenberg’s first novel. She is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and attorney Ashley Silver at Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.