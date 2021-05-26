Women In Animation Unveils Program For Virtual World Summit, Spotlighting “The Business Case For Diversity”

Women In Animation has unveiled the program for its fifth World Summit, which is part of the virtual programming for the hybrid version of the Annecy International Animation Festival taking place this year.

The event, produced in concert with South African animation studio Triggerfish, will also be available exclusively to WIA members from Monday, June 14th at 12:00 a.m. PST through Saturday, June 19th. On the 20th, it will become available to the general public via Women in Animation’s website and YouTube channel.

Centered on the theme of “The Business Case For Diversity,” the 2021 virtual Summit will feature panels on topics including “Alternative Career Paths and Opportunities for Talent,” “Greenlighting Diverse Voices” and more. Highlights will include a Keynote speech presented by Justice RX’s Vice President of Creative Affairs, Amma Y. Ghartey-Tagoe Kootin, as well as Fireside Chat with Marvel Studios’ Executive Vice President of Production, Victoria Alonso.

Other major figures from the world of animation participating in the event include Jinko Gotoh (WIA Vice President and Producer, Netflix), Janet Wu (Director of Original Animated Film, Netflix), Peter Gal (Chief Creative Officer, Television for DreamWorks Animation), Jessica Julius (Vice President, Creative Development, Walt Disney Animation Studios), Ramsey Naito (President, Nickelodeon Animation Studio), Karen Rupert Toliver (Executive Vice President, Creative, Sony Pictures Animation), Sarah Victor (Head of Development, Crunchyroll) and more.

“At the last four Summits, WIA built shared vocabulary around diversity, inclusion, belonging and equity. As a global community, the organization traversed monumental paradigm shifts, challenges and opportunities this past year including racial equity, a global pandemic, a rise in discriminatory violence and strong headwind toward inclusivity,” said WIA President, Marge Dean. “As WIA marks its fifth Summit at Annecy, it’s important to ensure that our global WIA community continue to learn from each other and share not only the business imperative for DEI, but also the successes and failures we’ve all had in trying to move forward.”

“We’re honored to be partnering with WIA on this important summit,” said Triggerfish CEO Stuart Forrest. “Triggerfish has a vision for a world where stories are told and created by the people the stories belong to, and WIA’s work in gender inclusivity and diversity takes huge steps towards that goal, particularly as it applies to the continent of Africa.”

Added Mickaël Marin, CEO of Citia, on behalf of the Annecy International Animation Festival, “We are so proud to once again host the Women in Animation World Summit as part of our festival. WIA’s dedication to presenting enlightening conversations surrounding diversity and inclusion really inspire us year after year.”

Check out WIA’s official Summit program below:

Welcome from WIA

WIA President Marge Dean and CITIA CEO Mickaël Marin welcome viewers along with Triggerfish CEO Stuart Forrest and Senior Producer Vanessa Sinden as WIA’s official partner for the 2021 Women in Animation World Summit.

Keynote Address: Stories Matter by Amma Y. Ghartey-Tagoe Kootin, Ph.D.

Introduction : Julie Ann Crommett , WIA Secretary/DEI Chair and Founder and CEO, Collective Moxie; Equity and Inclusion Strategist

: , WIA Secretary/DEI Chair and Founder and CEO, Collective Moxie; Equity and Inclusion Strategist Speaker : Amma Y. Ghartey-Tagoe Kootin, Ph.D. , Lead Artist of AT BUFFALO: A New Musical & Vice President of Creative Affairs, JusticeRx

: , Lead Artist of AT BUFFALO: A New Musical & Vice President of Creative Affairs, JusticeRx Keynote Description : Narratives and stories have a direct impact on how we perceive ourselves, the world and each other. Join Dr. Amma as she shares insights and connections between her creative work, narrative change and the African diaspora.

Panel: Alternative Career Paths and Opportunities for Talent

Moderator : Jinko Gotoh , WIA Vice President and Producer, Netflix

: , WIA Vice President and Producer, Netflix Speakers : Meredith Dean (Clinical Program Director, The Animation Project), Allison Frenzel (Arts, Media, and Entertainment Education Programs Specialist, California Department of Education), Corinne Kouper (SVP Development & Production, TeamTO; Co-Founder, ECAS; Co-President, LFA), Carina Lücke (Director, Triggerfish Foundation (PBO)) and Arnon Manor (Visual Effects Society Board Member and Chair of its Education Committee)

Panel Description : Attending art school and obtaining a degree is a privilege not afforded to all. This panel discusses how to challenge the status quo and create alternative career opportunities, especially for diverse talent.

Panel: Greenlighting Diverse Voices

Moderator : Janet Wu , Director of Original Animated Film, Netflix

: , Director of Original Animated Film, Netflix Speakers : Peter Gal (Chief Creative Officer, Television for DreamWorks Animation), Jessica Julius (Vice President, Creative Development, Walt Disney Animation Studios), Ramsey Naito (President, Nickelodeon Animation Studio), Karen Rupert Toliver (Executive Vice President, Creative, Sony Pictures Animation), Sarah Victor (Head of Development, Crunchyroll)

Panel Description : The need to tell and hear representational stories from a more diverse range of storytellers has never been more important. This panel of seasoned content decision-makers shines a light on the importance of making stories from underrepresented communities, the need for authenticity in front of and behind the camera, and a behind-the-scenes look at the path to greenlight.

Video: Meet the Artist

This year’s Women in Animation World Summit featured artist Monica Ahanonu talks about her involvement in the project, and her inspiration for the artwork.

Panel: African Creators in Animation presented by Triggerfish

Moderator : Vanessa Sinden , Senior Producer, Triggerfish

: , Senior Producer, Triggerfish Speakers : Omotunde Akiode (Writer, Story Editor), Kelly Dillon (Creator, KIYA), Ng’endo Mukii (Director, Writer), Malenga Mulendema (Creator, Mama K’s Team 4), Tendayi Nyeke (Development Executive, Triggerfish), Orion Ross (Vice President, Original Programming, Animation, Disney EMEA)

Panel Description : A conversation with leading African women taking center stage with shows they have created, written, and are currently directing.

Featurette: Mentoring and Making a Difference Around the World

An inspiring featurette that offers a glimpse into WIA’s history and successful global mentoring program.

A Fireside Chat with…Victoria Alonso

Moderator : Julie Ann Crommett , WIA Secretary/DEI Chair and Founder and CEO, Collective Moxie; Equity and Inclusion Strategist

: , WIA Secretary/DEI Chair and Founder and CEO, Collective Moxie; Equity and Inclusion Strategist Speaker : Victoria Alonso , Executive Vice President, Production at Marvel Studios

Panel Description : Victoria Alonso shares her perspective on the economic power of diversity in front of and behind the camera, and its impact on storytelling and success.

Video Compilation: Women in Creative Leadership

A visual collection of short stories from some of the world’s leading animation studios highlighting women in creative roles. Participating studios include Aardman, Animal Logic, Chromosphere, Crunchyroll, Disney Junior and Disney Television Animation, DreamWorks Animation, The Gotham Group, Illumination, Industrial Light & Magic, Lucasfilm, Netflix, Nexus Studios, Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Paramount Animation, ReelFX Animation, Skydance Animation, Sony Pictures Animation, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, TED-Ed, Warner Animation Group and WarnerMedia, including Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.

Closing from WIA

A closing message expressing gratitude from WIA’s President Marge Dean.

The Women in Animation Virtual World Summit is made possible with the ongoing support of Global Fund partners including Animal Logic, Autodesk, NBC Universal/Illumination/DreamWorks Animation, Netflix, Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Paramount Animation, Pixar Animation Studios, Reel FX Animation Studios, Sony Pictures Animation/Sony Pictures Imageworks, The Walt Disney Company (including Walt Disney Animation Studios, Industrial Light & Magic, Lucasfilm, Disney Television Animation and Disney Junior) and WarnerMedia.

Partners Circle donors include Crunchyroll/Ellation, Electronic Arts, Entertainment One, Skydance Animation, ToonBoom and Warner Animation Group. Supporters Circle donors are Darla Anderson, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Development Cooperation, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jinko Gotoh, Nicole Paradis Grindle, Karen Hillenberg, Locksmith Animation, Mark & Kimb Osborne, Paramount Animation and Triggerfish Foundation. Last, but certainly not least among the WIA’s supporters are Friends donors including Bonnie Arnold, CalArts, Melissa Cobb, Gail Currey, Zeba Fahid, Lauren Faust, Andrew Millstein and Michael Rianda.