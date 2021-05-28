Focus Features Sets December Release For George MacKay & Lily-Rose Depp Genre Pic ‘Wolf’

Focus Features will open Wolf starring George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp in theaters on Friday, Dec. 3.

The first weekend of December, following the five-day Thanksgiving frame, is notoriously one of the slowest at the box office in pre-pandemic times, however, arthouse and awards season fare always break through. Wolf will be on marquees with other limited fare such as Searchlight’s Guillermo del Toro movie Nightmare Alley and an untitled movie from NEON.

Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf – much to the shock of his family in the Focus Features title. When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of ‘curative’ therapies. However once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he renounce his true self for love.

The pic is written and directed by Nathalie Biancheri (Nocturnal), produced by Jessie Fisk and Jane Doolan, and co-produced by Mariusz Wlodarski and Agnieszka Wasiak. Senan Jennings, Darragh Shannon, Elisa Fionuir, Lola Petticrew, Amy Macken, Fionn O’Shea, Paddy Considine, Karise Yansen and Eileen Walsh round out the cast.

Focus Features picked up the Irish drama, which was backed by Screen Ireland, back in October, taking the world excluding Russia, Turkey, Taiwan and the Middle East. Universal Pictures International will release the pic abroad. Sales were handled by Bankside Films and CAA