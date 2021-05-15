‘Woke’s Keith Knight & Lamorne Morris On The Timeliness Of Their Series, Plus Season 2 Details – Contenders TV

In the new Sony Pictures Television series Woke, New Girl alum Lamorne Morris plays Keef, a Black cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success. After being racially profiled and aggressively tackled by a police officer, Keef’s life is turned upside down. He must navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him without losing everything he’s already built.

“People say, ‘Oh, it was perfect timing. How did you manage the break to pull that off?’ ” said co-creator and executive producer Keith Knight, who was speaking on the timeless of the show during a Sony TV panel discussion at Deadline’s Contenders Television awards-season event. “We weren’t expecting this. I was just writing my truth and Lamorne was acting his truth.”

“Things are always a sign of the times,” Morris said. “Television usually reflects, it’s supposed to reflect. I know the media is supposed to reflect what’s happening outside of our window… I think that is something that some people see when they open their windows. And this show is for those people to feel like their voice is being heard as well.”

Woke premiered back in September on Hulu and was picked up for a second season.

Teasing what’s to come, Knight shared that since the first wrapped in February 2020, “the whole summer went by and now we get to reflect and comment on what happened this past summer. It really is about the commodification of woke. What happens when the world becomes woke or thinks they become woke. It’s what happens when capitalism starts getting into the woke movement.”

