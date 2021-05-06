WME Non-Scripted Agent Brianna Shebby Moves To UTA

Brianna Shebby is moving from WME to UTA.

Shebby, who was an agent in WME’s Non-Scripted Television department, is joining UTA as an agent in its unscripted television department.

It comes after the agency restructured the division last October with the appointment of David Kirsch and Geoff Suddleson as co-heads of the agency’s unscripted television department. She will report to the pair and is based in LA.

Earlier this week, UTA promoted more than 100 employees across 30 divisions.

During her tenure at WME, where she has been since 2011, Shebby has worked with production companies including Pilgrim Studios, Nobody’s Hero, Love Productions, 44 Blue and talent such as Lizzo, Lilly Singh, Nneka Onuorah, Travis Kelce, Reba McEntire, and Stephen Curry and his production banner Unanimous Media.

“The UTA unscripted team is an industry force and I look forward to joining their innovative group at a time of great momentum,” said Shebby. “I deeply admire the work they’ve accomplished over the years and I’m excited to bring a diverse skillset to service our collective roster.”

“Brianna is a tremendously talented and well-respected agent and we are thrilled to have her join our team at UTA,” added Kirsch and Suddleson. “Providing our clients with exceptional opportunities is paramount, and we are excited to welcome a top talent who will help elevate our portfolio of services.”