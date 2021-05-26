WME & Endeavor Content To Commemorate #BlackoutTuesday With Day Of Events

WME and Endeavor Content will be recognizing the one-year anniversary of #BlackoutTuesday on June 1 by teaming with Color of Change and its #ChangeHollywood initiative to pause work for a “day on,” which will consist of workshops and programming focused on achieving racial equity.

The day’s programing will feature a conversation with Michael B. Jordan, Color of Change president Rashad Robinson and Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell; and a review of McKinsey’s “Leaving $10B On the Table,” a study of Hollywood’s economic losses from Black inequity, with co-authors Sheldon Lyn, Nony Onyeador and Ammanuel Zegeye and moderated by WME client and The Sum of Us author Heather McGhee.

Additionally, there will be discussions about colorism in entertainment with The Grapevine, filmmaker and WME client Dream Hampton and Robinson talking power and responsibility in Hollywood in a panel moderated by Endeavor chief inclusion officer Alicin Williamson, and a workshop titled “Tools for Talent, Production Companies and Studios to #ChangeHollywood.”

Clients and partners at both Endeavor brands have been invited to participate.

Last year, a wide cross-section of media and entertainment companies participated in #BlackoutTuesday, created as a message of solidarity in response to the death of George Floyd exactly one year ago. Fellow agencies UTA, ICM Partners, CAA, Gersh, Verve, Pantheon, APA, TalentWorks, Buchwald, the Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and Stewart Talent also held events.