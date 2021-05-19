Wizarding World Teams With WarnerMedia Kids & Family For Unscripted Series, Special Honoring 20 Years Of First ‘Harry Potter’ Film

With the inaugural film of the Harry Potter film franchise reaching its 20th anniversary, WarnerMedia has partnered with Wizarding World for two commemorative unscripted specials.

The first is a limited Harry Potter fan quiz competition series that will see the biggest self-proclaimed fans go head-to-head to celebrate and test their Wizarding World knowledge. Following each of the four hour-long quiz challenges is the dedicated retrospective special. Casting for the special, produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, is currently underway in the United States. The limited series will premiere on HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and TBS in the U.S. later this year.

“To celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV event,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “All Potter fans can gear up for this ultimate one-of-a-kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their Wizarding World knowledge. For fans who have always wanted to discover what it might be like to take the O.W.L. exams, this is as close as they are going to get!”

Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool will produce the four Wizarding World quiz competition shows. Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment will executive produce the anniversary retrospective special.