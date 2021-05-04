Michael B. Jordan Pic ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’ Gets Plenty Of Action In U.S. Samba TV Households

In the wake of Amazon Prime Video clicking 175 million customers, the streamer’s acquisition of Skydance/Paramount/New Republic’s Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse drew 2.3 million U.S. households in its first weekend according to Samba TV.

That number beats the 1.6M Samba TV households which streamed Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm over its first weekend of Oct. 23-25. The third party service didn’t poll viewers for Amazon’s Coming 2 America, which Amazon has claimed is the most-watched streaming movie title during the pandemic, even though official figures weren’t reported (Nielsen said a month later that the pic’s first week of March 1-7 clocked 1.4 billion minutes; the first No. 1 win ever for Prime).

While Samba’s number doesn’t tell the whole story about the Michael B. Jordan film’s global or U.S. reach, it’s the best indication we have on the pic’s popularity in homes since Amazon, like other streamers, doesn’t report viewership figures. Note Samba TV only polls U.S. terrestrial televisions, not mobile or digital, and it’s for a duration of those who tuned into the movie for at least five minutes. Samba also reports that 208K United Kingdom Households watched Without Remorse over the weekend.

With Coming 2 America, Amazon has expanded the diversity of its Prime subs greatly. On the heels of that, Samba also reports that Black viewers overindexed (+95%) in watching Without Remorse, as did households in Atlanta (+61%) and Raleigh, NC (+46%).

Further underscoring the great viewership for Without Remorse over the weekend stateside for Amazon, Screen Engine claims that the movie was the most watched over Friday to Sunday (no metrics or viewership figures were provided), ahead of Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines, the second weekend of HBO Max’s New Line title Mortal Kombat, 2x Oscar winner Judas and the Black Messiah, and the final weekend play of Warner Bros./Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Screen Engine/ASI’s PostVOD service polls over 3K U.S. video viewers ages 13-64 on which streaming titles they watched over the period of April 30-May 2.

In Samba TV weekend comparisons, Without Remorse came in under the first weekend of HBO Max’s Mortal Kombat (3.8M U.S. households during April 23-25), but ahead of the Christmas weekend 2020 launch of Wonder Woman 1984 (2.2M U.S. households). Samba weighed the viewership for Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max over five days at 3.6M U.S. households, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League over March 18-21 at 1.8M U.S. households.

Skydance TV also has series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime. New Republic also co-financed Amazon Prime acquisition titles Coming 2 America and Skydance’s upcoming The Tomorrow War.