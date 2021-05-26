Sundance Pic ‘Wild Indian’ Lands U.S. Deal At Vertical Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Wild Indian, Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr’s debut feature that had its world premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Michael Greyeyes, Chaske Spencer, Jesse Eisenberg, Kate Bosworth star in the pic, which will get a theatrical release later this year.

The plot of Corbine’s screenplay revolves around Makwa, a young Anishinaabe boy. He often appears at school with bruises he says he got falling down, but no one believes him. He and his only friend, Ted-O, like to escape by playing in the woods, until the day Makwa shockingly murders a schoolmate. After covering up the crime, the two go on to live very different lives. Now, as adult men, they must face the truth of what they have done and what they have become.

Greyeyes (I Know This Much Is True, True Detective) and Spencer (Twilight, Blindspot) star as the adult Makwa and Ted-O, respectively. Newcomers Phoenix Wilson and Julian Gopal play Makwa and Ted-O as boys.

Thomas Mahoney, Corbine and Eric Tavitian produced the pic, which was executive produced by Céline Dornier, Frédéric Fiore, Katy Drake Bettner, Niraj Bhatia, Joel Michaely, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Adam Margules, Lesli A. Masoner, Dan McClung, Adriana Banta, Jake Carter, Eisenberg, Heather Rae, and Brent Ryan Green. It hails from Logical Pictures, 30West, OM Films, Boulderlight Pictures, mm2 Entertainment and PurePlay Entertainment.

“When we first saw Wild Indian at Sundance this year, we were struck by first-time writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr’s masterful handling of such an intimate story and the captivating performances from the entire cast,” said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment. “We are so proud to be partnering with the whole filmmaking team to bring this affecting film to audiences later this year.”

Vertical’s Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector negotiated the deal with 30West and Endeavor Content.