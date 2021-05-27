Whoopi Goldberg Signs Up For Hybrid Edinburgh TV Festival

Whoopi Goldberg has signed up for the Edinburgh TV Festival, which will take place as a hybrid digital and physical event on August 23-26.

Goldberg will take part in the International Icon Interview, during which she will talk candidly about her life on- and off-screen and her experiences as a multi-award-winning artist, producer, author, entrepreneur, and humanitarian.

Georgia Brown, the director of European originals at Amazon Studios, is the advisory chair of the Edinburgh TV Festival. She has set the theme of the event as “accelerating change,” with sessions reflecting on seismic shifts in the industry, including fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and commitments to diversity.

Edinburgh TV Festival has rebranded the controller sessions as Spotlight On… panels. Brown herself has signed up for a Spotlight On… session, while there will be others on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky, and UKTV.