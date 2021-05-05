WestEnd Boards Israeli Female Army Comedy-Drama Series ‘Dismissed’

EXCLUSIVE: WestEnd Films has acquired international rights on Dismissed, the buzzy new satirical comedy-drama Israeli TV series about a group of female army recruits.

The show was created by Israeli Television Academy winner Nir Berger (Dead End) and Atara Frish (Heroine), who also directs. It is produced by Naomi Levari (One Week and a Day) and Saar Yogev (Chained) for Black Sheep Film Productions and KAN: Israeli Public Broadcasting. KAN is currently broadcasting the 10 x 35 series and has already picked it up for a second season.

WestEnd will handle sales through its TV-focused WeSeries banner. The company’s series credits include Valley of Tears, which recently aired on HBO Max, and Traitor, which is now in post-production; both series come from writers/producers Ron Leshem (Euphoria) and Amit Cohen (False Flag). WestEnd also has a television development slate with production and financing company, Anton. The first project will be a female-driven thriller series from Ron Leshem and Amit Cohen, currently in development.

Dismissed follows Noa, a young, socially awkward officer in the Israeli army. Despite having been deemed unfit to command by her superiors, unusual circumstances result in Noa being assigned a platoon to lead. The new recruits she has to lead through basic training are a notoriously unruly group of young women. Noa has to navigate her way between her difficult recruits and her superiors who refuse to accept her authority.

“While Dismissed could be described as a dramedy series about female commanders in army basic training, it would probably be better described as a chick flick in the IDF. Yes, our heroines have to carry a rifle and crawl in the dirt, but their issues are very much those which any young woman has to face: social hierarchies, sexual identity, friendship, ambition, and of course the occasional Iranian drone infiltration,” said creators Nir Berger and Atara Frish.

“We’re thrilled to represent Dismissed and work with veteran producers Saar Yogev and Naomi Levari. Creators Atara Frish and Nir Berger have managed to create a fresh and smart show touching upon most social issues the younger generation is dealing with, and with the help of a fantastic cast have manged to do so with humour and sensitivity that will resonate with audiences worldwide. We are also thrilled to continue our relationship with KAN which has been home of the best of Israeli TV in the last couple of years,” added Maya Amsellem, managing director at WestEnd Films.