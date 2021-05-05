Warner Bros France Hire; Channel 4 Anti-Vax Doc; ViacomCBS International Series ‘Pastor’ – Global Briefs

Warner Bros International Television Production has appointed Bruno Henriquet to lead its operations in France. Henriquet will be based in Paris, joining the company on June 1 and will report into Ronald Goes, EVP and Head of WBITVP. Henriquet was most recently Deputy Managing Director in charge of Development at Fremantle France where he was responsible for format adaptations such as Family Feud, Password, and Game Of Talents as well as locally developed programming. Recent original IP creations include All Your Wishes, Battle Of The Judges and The Artisan, along with late-night show The Farmer Wants A Wife: Rewind. Prior to joining Fremantle in 2008, Henriquet spent five years at Studio 89, was Editor in Chief for Morning Live on M6 and worked as a journalist for Canal+.

Channel 4 has commissioned a feature-length documentary from Caravan and Quicksilver Media exploring the origins and growth of the anti-vaccination movement, and its impact on global efforts to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic. The Rise of the Anti-Vaxx Movement (1×90’, working title) includes interviews with leading experts on the anti-vaccination movement, and some of its leading proponents, as well as parents on both sides of the battle. It is directed by Colette Camden (Married to a Paedophile), produced by Flora Bagenal and the Executive Producers are Dinah Lord and Eamonn Matthews. The documentary is being distributed worldwide by All3Media International.

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS Networks International, and Fasten Films will co-produce fictional drama series Pastor. The 10 x 50 series is created and written by Natxo López (co-creator of Stolen Away and writer for Caronte), will be directed by Jorge Dorado, known for his works as director on The Head, Anna and El Ministerio del Tiempo. It follows Antonio, a committed but controversial priest who has spent years working for the most disadvantaged while leading a life full of contradictions and sin. Driven by the rage and frustration from of the injustices he witnesses in his daily life, Antonio ends up crossing a line.