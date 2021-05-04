Wavelength Rebrands, Creates Separate Divisions For Film Production, Commercials Studio

EXCLUSIVE: Wavelength Productions, the company founded and led by producer Jenifer Westphal, unveiled a rebrand on Tuesday. The newly named Wavelength will now operate as two divisions: Wavelength Films, the documentary and narrative film production arm, and Wavelength Studios, its nascent commercials division.

The company, which counts as producing credits the documentaries Where’s My Roy Cohn?, Knock Down the House and Morgan Neville’s Won’t You Be My Neighbor? as well as the Sundance Film Festival-winning pics Cusp, Feels Good Man and Farewell Amor, will continue to focus on developing, producing and financing content with a special focus on early-career filmmakers and marginalized voices.

In addition to the rebrand, Wavelength Films said it has promoted associate producer Taylor Wildenhaus to production manager.

The Wavelength Studios division has been working behind the scenes on the commericals side but is getting its own unit as part of the new structure. It will lean on the film-side’s expertise to offer a bespoke production experience; during the pandemic, that meant helping brands shoot content remotely and repurpose content to create new and innovative spots. Most recently, it worked with Lululemon on its global running apparel campaign.

“I started Wavelength with the mission to tell great f*cking stories and I am so proud of the company we have built over the past five years,” Westphal said. “This rebrand and expansion is the result of the hard work and dedication of our kick-ass team and their never-ending drive to bring unique stories and voices to audiences around the world.”

Wavelength’s upcoming slate includes the coming-of-age drama You and Me This Summer, the documentary Empire of Ebony and the PBS American Masters documentary Marian Anderson: The Whole World In Her Hands. It also previously self-released the docs Feels Good Man, Maybe Next Year and The Foursome.