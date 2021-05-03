‘Watchmen’ Creator Alan Moore Signs Publishing Deal For Fantasy Series ‘Long London’

Alan Moore has signed a publishing agreement for Long London, a five-volume series of epic fantasy novels chronicling a fictionalized version of the titular city.

The Watchmen and V For Vendetta creator has inked the deal with UK publisher Bloomsbury, which will publish the books in 2024. The agreement also covers a collection of short stories, Illuminations, which will be published in 2022.

Moore famously retired from comics in 2018 but continues to create, including writing the original feature film The Show, which debuted at festivals last year. Back in October, Deadline was given a rare chance to interview Moore about his career.

Here’s a bit more on Long London:

From the beloved creator of Watchmen and numerous other classics, the Long London series is a tour-de-force that tells the story of the timeless shadow city full of magic and memory somewhere beyond the “real London.”

Long London is a series about “a sometimes-accessible shadow city that is beyond time.” This is a hugely inventive, atmospheric, mythical world of murder, magic and madness. It is a quintet of novels that sweeps across the 20th century, starting in the shell-shocked and unravelled London of 1949, and following the populations of writers, criminals, artists, and magicians through that familiar city and a version of London just beyond our knowledge.