Warner Bros Dates Colin Firth & Kelly Macdonald-Starring ‘Operation Mincemeat’ For January 7 In UK

Warner Bros has set an awards corridor release in the UK and Ireland for Operation Mincemeat, the John Madden-directed war pic starring Colin Firth and Kelly Macdonald, with the film set to land January 7, 2022.

Movie tells the true story of a war time deception that changed the course of the Second World War. Also starring are Matthew Macfadyen, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn and Jason Isaacs.

Netflix made a deal for the film’s North America and Latin America rights in a $15M pact back in March. No date yet from the streamer for those releases. FilmNation Entertainment and Cross City Films handled international sales and sold out those rights back in 2019.

Producers on Operation Mincemeat are Charles S. Cohen, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Kris Thykier. Simon Gillis, See-Saw’s COO of Film, serves as executive producer. Michelle Ashford adapted the screenplay based on the best-selling Ben McIntyre book of the same name.