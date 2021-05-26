‘WandaVision’ EP Jac Schaeffer Inks Overall Deal With Marvel Studios & 20th Television

Marvel Studios and 20th Television have entered into a three-year overall exclusive television deal with writer-producer Jac Schaeffer. This is the first deal of this kind, signaling closer collaboration between Marvel Studios and Disney’s TV studio units.

Schaeffer will develop television projects for both Marvel Studios/Disney+ and 20th Television on all platforms.

Schaeffer served as Head Writer and was an Executive Producer on Marvel Studios’ WandaVision which tells the continuing story of Wanda Maximoff and her beau Vision (as played by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany) in the events following the MCU feature Avengers: Endgame. Wanda has recreated Vision and set them to live in the town of Westview with their two boys, sheltered from the outside world. Their daily lives, however, play out like the sitcoms Wanda grew up on in her war-torn European homeland of Sokovia, i.e. The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched, Family Ties, etc. Schaeffer also has a “created by television” credit on the series.

Together with Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Solider and The Mandalorian season 2, WandaVision ranks among Disney+’s most watched weekend premieres. The studio is pushing WandaVision in the Limited Series Emmy race.

Schaeffer launched her career in 2009 as writer/director/producer of the feature film TiMER which made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. She wrote the screenplay for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 2017 featurette Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and the 2019 MGM comedy The Hustle starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson which made $95M WW. Schaeffer also contributed to the story for Marvel Studios’ upcoming July 9 theatrical/Disney+ Premier release Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff. Schaeffer is repped by Writ Large, Verve, and Paul Hastings.