‘Virgin River’ Romantic Drama Sets Season 3 Premiere Date On Netflix

The popular Netflix romantic drama Virgin River has announced that its third season premiere will arrive in July.

The cast announced a return date on Instagram with a video heads-up, revealing that the show will be back on Friday, July 9.

In season 3, highlights include a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane, and a new romance. Appearing in this leg of the show, which will run 10 episodes for the season, are Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, and Chase Petriw.

The show directors include Martin Wood, Monika Mitchell, and Gail Harvey. EPs are Sue Tenney, Jocelyn Freid, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, and Robyn Carr, and the series is based on the books by Carr.