‘Virgin River’ Romantic Drama Sets Season 3 Premiere Date On Netflix

The show directors include Martin Wood, Monika Mitchell, and Gail Harvey. EPs are Sue Tenney, Jocelyn Freid, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, and Robyn Carr, and the series is based on the books by Carr.N
The show’s 10-episode second season debuted in the latter weeks of 2020 and rose steadily through the ranks. Netflix said in December it had renewed the romantic drama for a third season, with Zibby Allen and Stacey Farber joining the cast.
The series is based on the bestselling Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr. It centers on a nurse practitioner played by Alexandra Breckenridge, who moves to the remote California town of Virgin River and finds that life there isn’t as simple as she expected.
