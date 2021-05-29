Skip to main content
‘Virgin River’ Romantic Drama Sets Season 3 Premiere Date On Netflix

Virgin River
Netflix
The popular Netflix romantic drama Virgin River has announced that its third season premiere will arrive in July.
The cast announced a return date on Instagram with a video heads-up, revealing that the show will be back on Friday, July 9.
In season 3, highlights include a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane, and a new romance. Appearing in this leg of the show, which will run 10 episodes for the season, are Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, and Chase Petriw.

The show directors include Martin Wood, Monika Mitchell, and Gail Harvey. EPs are Sue Tenney, Jocelyn Freid, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, and Robyn Carr, and the series is based on the books by Carr.N

Virgin River ended the run of The Crown in the top spot in Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings, racking up almost 1.8 billion minutes of viewing from November 30 to December 6.

The show’s 10-episode second season debuted in the latter weeks of 2020 and rose steadily through the ranks. Netflix said in December it had renewed the romantic drama for a third season, with Zibby Allen and Stacey Farber joining the cast.

The series is based on the bestselling Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr. It centers on a nurse practitioner played by Alexandra Breckenridge, who moves to the remote California town of Virgin River and finds that life there isn’t as simple as she expected.

