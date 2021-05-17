Fox New Series Trailers: ‘The Big Leap’, ‘The Cleaning Lady’, ‘Welcome To Flatch’, ‘Pivoting’

Fox has released some of the first trailers for its new comedies and dramas as part of its series orders for the 2021-22 season. You can watch above and below. We’ll update as more come in.



The Big Leap – Drama

The Big Leap is a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. From creator/executive producer Liz Heldens, director/executive producer Jason Winer (“Modern Family”) and executive producer Sue Naegle, the show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of “Swan Lake.” Inspired by a U.K. reality format, The Big Leap is an innovative show-within-a-show that takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance and empowerment at any age. The series stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, newcomer Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels and Anna Grace Barlow.

The Cleaning Lady – Drama

From executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok, executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter, executive producer/director Michael Offer and executive producers Shay Mitchell, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, The Cleaning Lady is a thrilling and emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld. The series stars Elodie Yung, Adan Canto, Martha Millan and newcomers Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle.

Welcome To Flatch — Comedy

Inspired by BBC Studios’ BAFTA-winning BBC format, “This Country,” Welcome To Flatch (fka “This Country”) is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jenny Bicks and directed and executive-produced by Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig. When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not. The series stars newcomers Chelsea Holmes and Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Taylor Ortega and newcomers Krystal Smith and Justin Linville.

Pivoting — Comedy

Pivoting is a single-camera comedy about how we deal with life, death and all the crazy things that happen in between. Set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, NY, the series follows three women – and close-knit childhood friends – as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots will strengthen their bond and prove it’s never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness. Written and executive-produced by Liz Astrof, the series stars Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q , Tommy Dewey, JT Neal and Marcello Reyes.