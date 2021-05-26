Vertical Entertainment Ups Nick Muntz To VP Sales & Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has promoted Nick Muntz to VP Sales and Distribution. He had been Director of Sales and Marketing at the indie distributor since 2019.

In his new role, Muntz will continue to work with Vertical partners Rich Goldberg and Peter Jarowey, to whom he reports, and will oversee day-to-day distribution of the company’s non-theatrical sales operations. He will also continue to support strategic development via sales partnerships, content curation and market expansion for all of Vertical’s distribution platforms.

“As Vertical has grown, so too has Nick grown with us. We’re so pleased to recognize his contributions to our successful expansions over the last couple of years, and are excited to have him take a lead role overseeing our sales and distribution efforts as we continue to make inroads into new revenue streams for our films, and in turn, the filmmakers,” the Vertical Partners said in a joint statement

Muntz arrived at Vertical from The Orchard, where he was senior sales manager. As Vertical’s Director, Sales & Marketing, he helped expand Vertical’s footprint by managing and growing digital and AVOD distribution partnerships in multiple territories.

Vertical’s recent releases include Channing Godfrey Peoples’ Miss Juneteenth, Sia’s Music, the Chloe Grace Moretz-starrer Shadow in the Cloud, Yes, God, Yes starring Natalia Dyer and The Informer with Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common, Clive Owen and Ana de Armas. It recently made acquisition deals to distribute Joe Bell (with Roadside) starring Mark Wahlberg, which had been at Solstice Studios; crime drama Lansky starring Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington; and Michael Polish’s American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally.