Vertical Entertainment Lands Rights To Crime Drama ‘Lansky’ Starring Harvey Keitel And Sam Worthington

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to writer-director Eytan Rockaway’s crime drama Lansky, starring Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington. The film also stars AnnaSophia Robb, Minka Kelly, David James Elliott, David Cade, Danny A. Abeckaser and John Magaro. Vertical is planning a theatrical day-and-date release on June 25, 2021.

“In this day and age it’s important to have companies like Vertical that embrace cinema and give independent filmmakers a stage to express their creative voices,“ said Rockaway.

The film follows David Stone (Worthington), a renowned but down-on-his-luck writer who has the opportunity of a lifetime when he receives a surprise call from Meyer Lansky (Keitel). For decades, authorities have been trying to locate Lansky’s alleged nine-figure fortune and this is their last chance to capture the aging gangster before he dies. With the FBI close behind, the godfather of organized crime reveals the untold truth about his life as the notorious boss of Murder Inc. and the National Crime Syndicate.

“We are excited to be sharing Meyer Lansky’s story to a wide audience who may not be aware of all that he did in his life and showcasing another stellar performance from the iconic Harvey Keitel,” said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment.

Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector negotiated the deal for Vertical with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. Voltage Pictures is handling international sales.