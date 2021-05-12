Vertical Entertainment Acquires ‘A Day to Die’ Starring Bruce Willis & Frank Grillo

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has secured the U.S. distribution rights to A Day to Die, an action-thriller starring Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo, Leon, and Kevin Dillon. Wes Miller directed the indie from a script he co-wrote with Scott Mallace and Rab Berry. The pic is expected to be released in 2022.

In the film, a disgraced parole officer (Dillon) is indebted to a local gang leader and forced to pull off a series of dangerous drug heists within twelve hours in order to pay the $2 million dollars he owes, rescue his kidnapped pregnant wife, and settle a score with the city’s corrupt police chief (Willis), who is working with the gang leader and double-crossed him years ago.

Gianni Capaldi, Brooke Butler, Vernon Davis, Mohamed Karim, Alexander Kane, and Curtis Nichouls round out the cast. Nichouls also produced the film alongside Andrew van den Houten and DJ Dodd. Capstone Group is handling global sales.

“A filmmaker’s choice of distributor is extremely important, and I’m excited to partner with Vertical in bringing A Day to Die to the world,” said Miller. “The team there welcomes diverse material from diverse filmmakers and have worked with some of the best actors and filmmakers working today.”

Christian Mercuri and Roman Viaris for Capstone Group negotiated the rights deal with Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector on behalf of Vertical.