Vanessa Redgrave Says She Will Not Appear In Kevin Spacey Comeback Pic ‘The Man Who Drew God’

Vanessa Redgrave has clarified that she will not be among the cast of The Man Who Drew God, the upcoming Italian film that is set to mark the big-screen comeback of Kevin Spacey.

Pic was announced earlier this week by its director, the famed Italian film personality Franco Nero, who confirmed Spacey’s casting to ABC News. The outlet quoted sources in unveiling that Redgrave would also be among the cast, as well as Nero and a variety of other Italian actors.

Despite Nero’s and Redgrave’s personal connection – the pair have been married since 2006 – the actress on Wednesday distanced herself from the project, though did confirm that previous talks had taken place.

“Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film The Man Who Drew God,” a statement released on her behalf read. “While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film.”

Deadline has confirmed that Nero is still set to helm the picture.

Spacey has not commented on the project since his casting was unveiled. The actor has not appeared in film or TV in the past four years since multiple sexual assault charges and other misconduct allegations surfaced against the two-time Oscar winner.

The Man Who Drew God (Italian title: L’uomo Che Disegno Dio) chronicles the rise and fall of a blind artist (played by Nero) who has the extraordinary gift of making true-to-life portraits just by listening to human voices.